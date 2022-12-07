Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Blade Nzimande has called on young people to take interest in science-related studies and careers, to advance the needs of humanity.

Nzimande was speaking at the 10th World Science Forum (WSF), the first for Africa held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

The event brings together scientists from across the globe to deliberate on science-related challenges and solutions.

Nzimande’s speech preceded an address by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Nzimande says, “Mr President it is for this reason that I deeply appreciate the participation of young scientists at the World Science Forum. They told us that one thing that they bring into this forum is energy. If our generation and the generations before brought the world to the brink of ecological and climate disaster, perhaps we should place much greater faith and responsibility in young people to become stewards of the earth.”

The WSF has a packed programme that includes 28 thematic sessions, which cover topics like climate change, science for human dignity, the Sustainable Development Goals, science for Africa and science diplomacy.

A series of pre-events included a Science Journalism Programme, discussions about the green hydrogen economy, an air quality fun run in Sea Point and Khayelitsha, excursions to scientific facilities in and around Cape Town, a robotics boot camp for learners, a Women in Science film festival and a breakfast with the international Square Kilometre Array Organisation.

President Ramaphosa delivers the keynote address at World Science Forum 2022:

