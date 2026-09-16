Youth urged to consider careers in defence and aerospace

Young people are being encouraged to explore careers in South Africa’s defence and aerospace industries.

This as the Africa Aerospace and Defence exhibition is under way at Waterkloof Air Force Base in Pretoria.

Learners and families will get a chance to see the latest technology and military equipment up close until Sunday.

WATCH | The Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) Exhibition and Airshow is under way at Air Force Base Waterkloof in Pretoria, showcasing Africa’s gateway to aerospace, defence innovation and advanced aviation technology. pic.twitter.com/rgglAwCp5D — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 16, 2026

Navy spokesperson Captain Greyling van den Berg says the exhibition is a chance to get young people interested in the defence industry.

“We want to pick their interest so that they can come and see all the technologies, all the things that they only see in the movies. They can literally come and see and touch and they can speak to the people who actually manufacture them. So, for those of you who are interested and they’ve got teenage kids or young kids, come bring them through, and then of course, like you said, showstopper for this weekend is the air show, which takes place on Saturday and Sunday. And it will be amazing. It will be a brilliant day out for the entire family.”

All systems go for AAD Expo 2026