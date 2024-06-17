Youth require skills development despite NSFAS failing them

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says government is aware that problems at the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) have left many students stranded. Mashatile made the statement during his keynote address at National Youth Day commemorations at the old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo.

He says government is doing its best to ensure that NSFAS is administered efficiently and effectively.

“We are aware that funding has been a challenge as a result of the administration of NSFAS in institutions. We will make sure that NSFAS is administered effectively in all institutions and that the scheme remains the vehicle that supports students from poor and working-class families.”

VIDEO | Young entrepreneurs will propel us a nation: Paul Mashatile

Meanwhile, Mashatile says he’s confident that the government of national unity will focus on creating jobs, especially among the youth.

According to Statistics South Africa, the country’s official unemployment rate stands at 32.9%. It is an increase of 0.8% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

“We put our differences aside and elected President Cyril Ramaphosa. We are confident that under his leadership we will continue to address challenges that face the youth. We will make sure that we implement programs for youth focused on skills development because the youth are the future.”