‘Youth of today can learn from the youth of 1976’

Freedom Park CEO, Dr Jane Mufamadi says the youth of today can learn valuable lessons of courage and selflessness embodied by the youth of 1976.

She was speaking during an annual event organised by Freedom Park in Pretoria yesterday to commemorate the June 16, 1976 student uprising.

Mufamadi says by learning from history, today’s youth can continue the journey toward a brighter future by honoring the sacrifices and achievements of those who came before them.

“History helps people to learn from the past and use that knowledge in the present. And that is why we have brought young people from high schools, various universities and also those who were part of the June 1976 uprising. This is also an opportunity for the youth of 1976 to hand over the reigns to young people of today,” says Mufamadi.

This year’s national Youth Day commemoration will take place at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo under the theme: “Actively embracing the socioeconomic gains of our democracy.”

