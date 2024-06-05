‘Youth not well represented in Parliament’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

South African Youth Council spokesperson Benedict Mphukhe says they are very concerned about the smaller number of Members of Parliament who are under the age of 35 because it does not give them the much-needed voice to address challenges facing youth and people with disabilities.

Mphukhe says most political leaders do not show interest in addressing issues facing the youth such as education, unemployment, youth empowerment programs, and skills development.

“Most of these political parties do not prioritise youth to be Members of Parliament. How do you realise that there is a problem? Even recently at the results operations centre, I can quote one or two political leaders – Julius Malema when he speaks, he says he has interest in the Ministry of Finance, and Gayton McKenzie says he has interest in the Ministry of Home Affairs. You don’t hear any of them talking about the ministry of young people and people with disabilities.”

VIDEO | Elections360 Weekly – Heated live debate as youth question party leaders:

“Older leaders must consider retirement”

Just a month before the general elections, African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) President, Collen Malatje called on ANC leaders who have been in Parliament since the dawn of democracy to consider retirement and decline the nominations to return to Parliament after the May elections.

Malatje was speaking during the launch of the Northern Cape Youth League Volunteers event in Kuruman in April.

The youth league leader says they will demand a sizable representation of young leaders of the ANC in Parliament and provincial legislatures.

Meanwhile, following the outcome of the elections, Northern Cape residents are divided about the possibility of a coalition or power-sharing between the ANC and other parties to govern South Africa.

Some have poured cold water on parties working together, saying the country is headed for a disaster.

Others have called for all involved to work together for the sake of all the people.

VIDEO | Northern Cape residents express mixed views over a coalition government:

-Report by Keorapetse Poo, additional reporting by Margaret Mothibi