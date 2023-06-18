Young people in the Buffalo City Metro in the Eastern Cape are calling on the metro to intensify its efforts to provide recreational facilities. They believe this type of intervention will help draw young people away from substance abuse.

The Metro is also home to a number of sporting champions, especially from the boxing ranks.

Speaking at the Alfred Mtsi Games held in Mdantsane, one of the young people, Aphiwe Dingani says, “I feel like these events are a great distraction from outside influences like drugs and alcohol; those things don’t build us as youth.”

The Executive mayor of the metro, Princess Faku, says plans were afoot to develop sports across the metro.

“It’s not just today that these programs are done in all the wards in BCM; we have a one million rand program that we give to councillors, and mainly those monies are used for sports development. We are the home of boxing, and we have made boxing our priority. We are going to attract more people to come to the city, but also other sporting codes.”

Violence-stricken Majola in Eastern Cape marks Youth Day with Sports Tournament and NGO support: