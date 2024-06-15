Youth Day an opportunity to tackle underage drinking

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Association for Alcohol Responsibility and Education (aware.org) has expressed concerns over alcohol misuse and abuse among South Africans under the age of 18.

A study conducted by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) in 2022 found that 30% of South Africans aged 16 and older consumed alcohol; 90% of these drinkers engage in binge drinking, meaning that they sometimes consume four or more drinks in one sitting.

A senior programme’s manager at aware.org, Lebogang Mashigo, says the organisation is using Youth Month as an opportunity to address critical issues affecting young people with a special focus on underage drinking.

“It is a big problem to see the young people drinking alcohol while they are under the age of 18. As aware.org we have programmes in place to educate young people about the dangers of underage drinking. Makers of Tomorrow is our umbrella brand for addressing underage drinking in our country. We have decided this Youth Day to go all out and talk to young people about making responsible choices around alcohol. As we celebrate Youth Day, the best way to honour the brave youth in the Soweto uprising is by addressing contemporary issues faced by young people.”

