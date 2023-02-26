Renowned academic, Professor Nhlanhla Maake has called on young people to contribute towards the development of indigenous languages.

The internationally acclaimed scholar says literature, songs and other art forms, can be used to preserve language.

Maake delivered a keynote address at the annual Dr KPD Maphalla Memorial Lecture where he paid tribute to the late Sesotho author, Dr Kgotso Maphalla, who wrote more than 40 prescribed books in his lifetime.

Maphalla died two years ago at the age of 66, after suffering a stroke.

Maake says, “He left us a legacy in books and the books that he wrote for us are our heritage that must be carried for our children. So, it’s very important that we put them on a highest pedestal so that the new generation know what is left for them and it’s also a way of celebrating other SeSotho writers. Because by celebrating him in particular we also celebrate all the SeSotho writers even the SeSotho culture as a whole.”

Video | Prof Maake calls for youth to contribute towards development of indigenous languages