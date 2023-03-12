Youth from Africa at the Nelson Mandela Youth Dialogue held in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape want energy transition that will create business opportunities across all spheres of society in Africa.

They believe renewable energy projects have a potential to change the economic outlook of the continent.

Bonga Makhanya, chairperson of South African Youth Economic Council, says government must invest in young entrepreneurs.

“Beneficiation is very expensive. There’s a lot of berries in entrance, especially for young entrepreneurs. So, we need to increase and subsidise some of the funding opportunities that are available and we need the government through Treasury to create policies that are favourable to young people to take a leading role in the transition. They will create opportunities with storage for hydrogen in fuel production; that’s where young people should see themselves playing a role.”

High unemployment rate, inadequate education and lack of access to resources are the common challenges that have been raised in the discussion.

Minister Alvin Botes of the International Relations and co-operation department is expected to make closing marks tomorrow.