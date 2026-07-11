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Young SA rugby talent Makwedini dies from reported cardiac arrest

  • South African flag seen at the ruby stadium.
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @Springboks
Anton Snyman

It’s a dark day for South African sport with the confirmation of the passing of two bright young stars. Former Under-18 and Béziers tighthead prop Luqobo “Bibo” Makwedini has died at the age of 20, while earlier it was reported promising Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns’ talent, Jayden Adams also passed away.

Makwedini reportedly suffered cardiac arrest during a training session with the French Pro D2 club at the Stade de la Gayonne on Friday.

He was rushed to the hospital and died a few hours later.

Makwedini, who attended Wynberg Boys’ High, joined his French club’s academy ahead of the 2025-26 season.

The club’s president, former Springbok captain Bob Skinstad, confirmed his passing and led the tributes.

He said Makwedini quickly became a valued member of the Red and Blue family, where his commitment, kindness, and personal qualities deeply impressed everyone at the club.

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