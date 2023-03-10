President Cyril Ramaphosa says for Africa to maintain food security more young people in continent must venture into agriculture.

Speaking at the first Nelson Mandela Youth Dialogue with young African leaders at the Walter Sisulu University’s Zamukulungisa campus in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape, Ramaphosa says the time has come for African countries to work together to improve the continent.

The dialogue tackles socio-economic issues across the continent. Ramaphosa says solutions to African problems are within the continent.

“With the support of African Development Bank for instance, young urban farmers in Nigeria, Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo, are running business focused on climate, smart agriculture and are using new technologies for stainable food production. Similar project to support food security by bringing young people into agriculture under way in Zambia through the YAPASA program, in South Africa through the presidential employment programme and stimulus programme,” says Ramaphosa.

VIDEO: President Ramaphosa delivers keynote address at first Nelson Mandela Youth dialogue