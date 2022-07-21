A 14-year-old girl has been raped and murdered at Kaplan Village outside Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.

This is a second member of a local virginity testing group, Inkciyo (virginity testing), to be violated and murdered.

It is alleged that the young girl was raped by her 28-year-old cousin.

Police have confirmed that the suspect has been arrested.

Two months ago, a herd man confessed that he raped a 12-year-old girl that was strangled and dumped near the kraal.

Angry villagers allegedly took the law into their own hands, leading to the death of the herd man.

Inkciyo group in the King Sabata Dalindyebo area has expressed shock about the incident.

The group’s secretary Ncediwe Langa has urged government to protect young girls.

“A young girl of Inkciyo was raped and killed by her cousin, while she was preparing to go to school. We ask government to play [its] part. We ask government to protect us, to help us protect our children. We are hurt. This is happening for the second time here in the King Sabata Dalindyebo area. We are saddened about this,” explains Langa.

In April, 12-year-old Emihle Tukani was raped and strangled, and her naked body dumped next to a kraal.

The community caught the suspect and stoned him to death.

The video below is reporting more on Emihle Tukani brutal killing: