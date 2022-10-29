Young maidens who are attending the official coronation of AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban are calling on him to preserve their culture and traditions.

The event includes the handover of the certificate of recognition by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The maidens, dressed in their colorful traditional attire, arrived as early as 2am from Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal to be part of the ceremony.

They have raised concerns about issues of gender-based violence.

“We just want the king to ensure the safety of young girls. We are getting raped, the law should be harsh on those who rape and they should be sent to jail. This is an important event for us. King Misuzulu should please ensure that that he prioritises maidens and ensure culture is preserved. It means a lot to us.”

Ramaphosa to present recognition certificate

President Cyril Ramaphosa will officially present the certificate of recognition to the AmaZulu King at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

President Ramaphosa will be among the thousands of people from across the country witnessing the official presentation on behalf of government.

According to the certificate, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini will now have powers to govern his area of jurisdiction in terms of custom and other applicable laws.

Under the theme, “liphumile ilanga kwaZulu” [The sun has risen on the Zulu Nation], the coronation will be attended by a large number of Heads of State, including traditional leaders from across Africa.

President Ramaphosa will after the handing over of the certificate, deliver a keynote address. A congratulatory message will be delivered by Eswatini King Mswati III, who is an uncle to the AmaZulu King.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will be swearing-in King Misuzulu.

Meanwhile, it is already a hive of activity in and around the Moses Mabhida Stadium where the event is scheduled to start at 10am on Saturday.