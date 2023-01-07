Thousands of learners who sat for their examinations are anxious and uncertain about their future as they await the release of 2022 matric results.

Many say they are still waiting for a response from various institutions of higher learning.

Since December last year, over 19 000 applications were submitted to the Nelson Mandela University in Gqeberha alone. Out of those, just over 5000 applicants received firm offers.

Matric class of 2022 results

Frustrated and anxious

It’s a nightmare for those still hoping for a positive reply. Frustrated and anxious, but hopeful-those are the mixed emotions of 2022 matriculants, impatiently waiting for their results.

Tumi Buzo from Motherwell High school in Gqeberha worries about the future. He has applied to 3 different universities, but so far there has been no feedback.

Buzo elaborates, “I am nervous as I am waiting for my results. I am scared; I am not sure what’s next for me. I have applied at Nelson Mandela Bay, University of Johannesbug and Fort Hare. I hope to pass matric well and get accepted by the universities.”

Siphelele Dumke, also from Motherwell High school, did not apply to a tertiary institution. He is also anxiously waiting and hoping for good matric results, but his goal is to find a job.

“I did not apply as i was still waiting for my matric results. I will take a gap year; i will also look for a job. I am anxious as I am waiting for my results. I am hoping for the best.” adds Dumke.

The Nelson Mandela University (NMU) says it’s all systems go for the 2023 intake.

NMU’s deputy director for communications, Debbie Derry adds, “Everything from deep cleaning to upgrades on all 8 of our campuses 7 here in Gqeberha and 1 in George is being implemented. As the University, we look forward into welcoming both our returning senior students and new students later this month.”

Emotional support

Parents have been urged to support their children emotionally. The minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga will announce matric results on January 19.

Experts have advised learners who are awaiting their results not to be hard on themselves.

Clinical psychologist, Masereko Matoma, says mental facilities get many referrals of matric learners seeking support during this waiting period.

“Should it happen that you don’t pass you matric or not make it, have hope. This is not the end of it you need to remember that as painful and as disappointing as it is, it’s not the end of it. You are not your grades and your life is more valuable.” says Matoma.

Anxiety at all-time high for class of 2022

BY YOLANDE KAMBILE