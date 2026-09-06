Yongama Zigebe named UDM’s mayoral hopeful for Joburg

United Democratic Movement (UDM) National Chairperson and PR Councillor in the City of Johannesburg, Yongama Zigebe, has been announced as the party’s mayoral candidate for the city.

Zigebe has also previously served as the UDM’s National Secretary-General.

The announcement was made by the party’s Deputy President Nqabayomzi Kwankwa in Alexandra on Sunday.

Kwankwa has encouraged Zigebe to take the UDM’s message to communities across the city.

“Today we entrust you to carry the message of the UDM to every corner of this great city. Go out there and tell the people of Johannesburg that the UDM is ready. Ready to listen, ready to work and ready to govern and govern for a better Johannesburg to make sure that Johannesburg works.”