The leader of the newly-formed political party Xiluva, Bongani Baloyi says his party is set to champion the problems of the youth in the country.

Baloyi announced the formation of his new political party in Johannesburg on Thursday.

He was part of the ActionSA leadership in Gauteng and the former DA Midvaal mayor.

Baloyi says it’s time for young people to lead the country.

“It will appeal to all South Africans. In fact the past 24 hours have been extremely important from the point of view of animating young people. Just evaluating the interest from young people is indicative to us that we are doing something right.”

“Xiluva means a flower and this flower represents our future and our aspirations. It will make a meaningful impact to the body politics of the country. We are coming with a new set of values, a new set of focus as well. We believe that it’s time for young people to lead,” adds Baloyi.

Below is the full interview with Bongani Baloyi: