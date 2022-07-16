Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed efforts to fully and faithfully implement the policies of the Communist Party of China (CPC) for the governance of Xinjiang in the new era, highlighting social stability and lasting security as the overarching goal.

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during his inspection tour in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region from Tuesday to Friday.

Xi called for developing Xinjiang into a region that is united, harmonious, prosperous and culturally advanced, with healthy ecosystems and people living and working in contentment.

During the inspection tour, Xi went to Urumqi, capital city of the region, and the cities of Shihezi and Turpan, visiting a university, an international land port area, a residential community, museums, a village, and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC), among other sites.

While visiting Xinjiang University on Tuesday afternoon, Xi stepped into the university history museum and a research base, stressing that in nurturing talent, it is essential to foster virtue.

At the Urumqi International Land Port Area, Xi watched real-time footage to learn about functional zones of the Urumqi center for China-Europe freight train transport service as well as operations of the Alashankou port and Horgos port, and talked with staff at the land port area.

On Wednesday morning, Xi walked into the community of Guyuanxiang in Urumqi’s Tianshan District, in which people from ethnic-minority groups account for more than 95 percent of the total residents.

Ethnic unity is the lifeline of all ethnic groups in the country, and all ethnic groups in Xinjiang are inseparable members of the big family of the Chinese nation, Xi said while visiting the home of a local resident, calling for cherishing the stability and unity that have already been achieved.

Xi also visited the Museum of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and watched a show of the Kirgiz ethnic minority epic Manas at the museum. Chinese civilization is extensive and profound, and has a long history stretching back to antiquity, Xi said, demanding efforts to better preserve and pass on the intangible cultural heritage, and to carry forward the fine traditional cultures of all ethnic groups.

In the afternoon, Xi arrived in Shihezi City and visited the reclamation museum of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC) and a unit under a division of the XPCC.

He hailed the XPCC’s indelible contributions to promoting Xinjiang’s development, ethnic unity, social stability and border security.

Touring the city of Turpan on Thursday, Xi visited Grape Valley, a local village, and the Jiaohe Ruins.

He stressed efforts to strike a proper balance between economic and social development and eco-environmental protection, consolidate and build on the achievements in poverty elimination, make solid progress on rural revitalization, and strengthen the preservation and use of cultural heritage.

“I hereby would like to sincerely wish all the rural folks and friends health, a happy family, and wish the children grow well and strong, and happiness to all your family members,” the president said to residents of Xincheng Ximen Village in Gaochang District.

On Friday Xi listened to work reports from the regional Party committee, the regional government, and the XPCC, and acknowledged the progress in Xinjiang.

The people’s support is the most important factor in maintaining long-term stability in Xinjiang, Xi said, urging measures to ensure that stability is maintained in accordance with the law and on a regular basis.

Xi stressed fostering a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation, promoting exchanges, interactions and integration among different ethnic groups, and helping them remain closely united like the seeds of a pomegranate that stick together.

The achievements of development should better benefit people’s well-being and rally people’s support, Xi said, calling for efforts to speed up high-quality development of the region’s economy, further create employment opportunities and improve the long-term mechanism for sustainable development in the rural areas.

He called on Xinjiang to further open up and advance the development of the core area of the Silk Road Economic Belt.

He also met with representatives from various sectors of Xinjiang. Xi ended his inspection tour in Xinjiang on Friday afternoon.