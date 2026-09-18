Xhakaza confirms Mapiyeye’s six-month EMPD reinstatement

Ekurhuleni Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza has confirmed that EMPD Chief Isaac Mapiyeye has been reinstated for six months. Former Ekurhuleni City Manager, Imogen Mashazi, accused Mapiyeye of having sexual relations with his female subordinates.

However, a disciplinary hearing in July found that the City failed to prove the allegations of sexual harassment and abuse of authority.

Briefing the media, Xhakaza says Mapiyeye’s reinstatement will provide stability to city’s police department until a suitable replacement is found, as Mapiyeye is of retirement age.

“When misconduct is tolerated and allegations remain unresolved, it’s within this context that following the conclusion of Chief Isaac Mapiyeye’s disciplinary proceeding, council resolved to reinstate him for a further six months to stabilise the department. Chief Mapiyeye brings decades of police experience. We are going to Council to seek approval to advertise the position of Chief, because Chief Mapiyeye has reached the age of 65. It is, therefore, important that we recruit the right person for the position.”

Meanwhile, Xhakaza says proper internal processes were followed in the dismissal of EMPD former Deputy Metro Police Chief, Julius Mkhwanazi.

Mkhwanazi who has been arrested, released on bail and re-arrested several times since April this year, was first implicated at the Madlanga Commission in Pretoria.

Xhakaza says investigations in such cases, dealing with the city and its officials, have to be dealt within the city’s governance structures.

“So, our responsibility is to ensure that the courage to speak is matched by the courage to act. Allegations relating to Mr Julius Mkhwanazi, who was the Deputy Chief of Police until today’s decision, were referred to the Internal Audit through Council in August 2025. Such referrals must be handled within the approved mandate, with the appropriate expertise and without interference. This means that, even if you are mentioned in those allegations, we must still take them and put them through our own city’s governance structures,” sats the mayor.

VIDEO | Ekurhuleni Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza briefs the media:

-Report by Eva Chipa