Xamdeboo farmer Louis Lategan convicted of human trafficking, rape

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed the conviction of Louis Stephanus Lategan, a 42-year-old farmer from Xamdeboo, formerly Aberdeen, who has been found guilty of human trafficking, rape and assault charges.

Lategan appeared in the Makhanda High Court in the Eastern Cape, where he was convicted of five counts of rape, two counts of assault and three counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to children, among others.

NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali says the offences were committed at his farm, where he lured young women under the pretence of a job opportunity, but instead drugged and sexually exploited them.

The incidents occurred between 2020 and 2023. The victims were between the ages of 18 and 21.

Tyali says Lategan will be sentenced on Monday.

“Although the accused pleaded not guilty and called five witnesses in his defence, the court convicted him on most charges; he was acquitted on one count of child rape. The NPA is committed to ensuring that we secure the desirable sentence when the matter goes to court on 21 September for sentencing proceedings.”