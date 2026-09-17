Xaba tops ANC list of 106 candidates for representation in eThekwini

eThekwini mayor Cyril Xaba is topping the ANC list of 106 candidates for proportional representation in the metro in November’s local government elections.

The IEC has published the lists for both ward and PR councillors submitted by political parties.

Deputy Transport Minister and IFP mayoral candidate Mkhuleko Hlengwa tops his party’s PR list.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) features its mayoral candidate, Haniff Hoosen, at No.: 1 on its PR list, followed by provincial party leader Sithembiso Ngema.

Meanwhile, uMkhonto Wesizwe Party’s Zandile Hlophe-Mkhwanazi, who was stripped of the mayoral candidate position, tops the party’s PR list, while her replacement Apostle Mxolisi Phakathi’s name does not appear.

Hlophe-Mkhwanazi was accused of manipulating the party list when she submitted it to the IEC last month.

Video: IEC Media Briefing | Finalisation of candidates: 2026 Local Government Elections