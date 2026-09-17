Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Xaba tops ANC list of 106 candidates for representation in eThekwini

  • EThekwini Mayor, Cyril Xaba.
  • Image Credits :
  • Facebook: EThekwini Municipality
SABC News

eThekwini mayor Cyril Xaba is topping the ANC list of 106 candidates for proportional representation in the metro in November’s local government elections.

The IEC has published the lists for both ward and PR councillors submitted by political parties.

Deputy Transport Minister and IFP mayoral candidate Mkhuleko Hlengwa tops his party’s PR list.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) features its mayoral candidate, Haniff Hoosen, at No.: 1 on its PR list, followed by provincial party leader Sithembiso Ngema.

Meanwhile, uMkhonto Wesizwe Party’s Zandile Hlophe-Mkhwanazi, who was stripped of the mayoral candidate position, tops the party’s PR list, while her replacement Apostle Mxolisi Phakathi’s name does not appear.

Hlophe-Mkhwanazi was accused of manipulating the party list when she submitted it to the IEC last month.

Video: IEC Media Briefing | Finalisation of candidates: 2026 Local Government Elections

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News