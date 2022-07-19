The National Writers Association of South Africa (NWASA) has vowed to preserve the legacy of Don Mattera through the development and promotion of his timeless literature.

Mattera, a poet, a journalist and an anti-apartheid activist died on Monday at the age of 87.

NWASA’s General Secretary Doctor Lance Lebogang Nawa who is also a creative writer and academic says they will miss Mattera’s gigantic human spirit and love for his people particularly children from disadvantaged communities through his work.

Nawa says, “Our mouths are out of enough words to send off to the glorious realm of our ancestors, the bard of the liberation struggle, the poet’s poet, Dr Don Fransesco Monnapula Lebakeng Mattera. Last year on 21 March, NWASA conferred the Grand Patron Arts Award to the now departed elder. This award is reserved for people who are considered polimous with exceptional qualities of being amongst others cross over artists as well as cultural activist.”

VIDEO | Writer and Art Historian Percy Mabandu pays tribute to SA literary giant Don Mattera: