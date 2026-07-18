Wrapping up Mandela Day in shawl comfort

The 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day initiative has partnered with City Sightseeing Johannesburg to spread warmth across the city.

It is doing this through its annual Secret Scarves campaign and as South Africans commemorate Mandela Day.

Volunteers have been travelling on Johannesburg’s iconic red open-top bus, leaving hand-crafted scarves with messages of hope in public spaces across Braamfontein, Munro Drive, and Zoo Lake for anyone in need to take.

Founder of the initiative, Carolyn Steyn, says, “Today is such a wonderful day where we honour Nelson Mandela by giving scarves to people who just want a little extra warmth and colour in their lives. We went to three locations, and this is happening all around the country. Our secret scarves mission, where we hang scarves in trees and railings, parking meters and wherever we can, gives a burst of colour and love where people around the street will see a winter wonderland.”

X | @SABCNews | IN PICTURES | Communities across Johannesburg are spreading warmth this Mandela Day through the 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day Secret Scarves campaign.