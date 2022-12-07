President Cyril Ramaphosa says while the world’s scientific community demonstrated the value of collaboration in producing vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic, the inequality in vaccine access early on, was a gross human right violation.

He has called on the global scientific community to work collaboratively in order to create a more equitable society.

Ramaphosa was addressing the World Science Forum in Cape Town which takes place in Africa for the first time this week.

Delegates from over 100 countries are attending the gathering which is themed: Science for social justice.

He says the forum should not just be a platform for discussion and debate But that it must put science at the service of society.

Ramaphosa says, “By hosting this event, South Africa is demonstrating its strong commitment to international cooperation in science. Science progresses when nations work together. As this is the first World Science Forum to take place in Africa, we hope that it will contribute to advancing the African agenda for science, affirming the crucial contributions Africa has to make in enriching global science.”

