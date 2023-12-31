World starts welcoming New Year with fireworks, prayers

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Hong Kong welcomed 2024 with a large New Year’s Eve fireworks display over Victoria Harbour.

The façade of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre was adorned with a large-scale countdown clock ahead of a 12-minute fireworks performance.

This year was Hong Kong’s largest New Year’s Eve fireworks display to date, according to the city’s bureau of tourism.

New Zealanders were among the first in the world to celebrate the arrival of 2024 with a fireworks display in Auckland on Monday. The fireworks illuminated the cloudy night sky and were accompanied by a laser light and animation show.

Sydney also hailed 2024 with a dazzling fireworks display featuring silver and gold pyrotechnics to mark the 50th anniversary of its famous Opera House.