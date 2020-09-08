More than 27.19 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 888 326​ have died, according to a Reuters tally, since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday the world must be better prepared for the next pandemic, as he called on countries to invest in public health.

“This will not be the last pandemic,” Tedros told a news briefing in Geneva. “History teaches us that outbreaks and pandemics are a fact of life. But when the next pandemic comes, the world must be ready – more ready than it was this time.”

WHO updates on the coronavirus pandemic:



Many countries, however, still have their hands full with COVID-19.

Spain has seen a resurgence in cases and on Monday became the first European country to top half a million coronavirus cases.

Health experts at the WHO say there is no room for complacency.

WHO Emergencies Programme Director, Mike Ryan says: “There is always the risk that disease can flare up again and sporadic cases can turn into clusters, clusters can turn into community transmission and community transmission can lead to overwhelmed heath systems. We saw that happen in the earlier part of the year, we continue to see that happen in some countries. We need to avoid that happening again.”

US disease experts are keeping a close eye on what happens with the rate of infection in the next couple of weeks following Monday’s Labour Day, when many traditionally hold end-of-summer festivities… and as more students return to the classroom.