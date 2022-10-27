The World Cup trophy continued its tour in the land of soccer stars Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi, where Argentines waited in long lines to pose next to it on Wednesday.

Soccer fans attended the convention center with Argentina’s national soccer team shirt, and the colours of the flag painted across their faces.

Soccer fan Santiago Boucheret told Reuters that being close to the trophy was the most beautiful thing in the world, as “it means much more than a trophy for Argentines and people who love the sport.”

Argentina has two World Cup wins, one in 1978 and another in 1986.

The World Cup trophy has already toured 24 countries and has six more to go before landing in Qatar.

COVID-19 requirements changed

Meanwhile, Qatar has scrapped a requirement for visitors to obtain a negative COVID-19 test before departing for the Gulf Arab state, its health ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Previously, Qatar had told fans attending the World Cup they must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test regardless of their vaccination status, before departing by air or at the border crossing.

Qatar is expecting an unprecedented 1.2 million visitors during the November 20 to December 18 tournament.

Qatar residents are no longer to take a COVID-19 test within 24 hours of returning to the country from abroad.

The health ministry also dropped a requirement that adults show their COVID-19 status on a government-run contact tracing smartphone application called Ehteraz before entering stadiums or other establishments like shops and restaurants.