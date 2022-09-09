Rugby World Cup Sevens South Africa 2022 has officially begun and Cape Town International Stadium is ready to host thousands of supporters over the next three days.

World rugby commentator and former player Dallen Stanford is a Capetonian who played Sevens for the United States and he is excited to be home and confident the Mother City and the Blitzboks can deliver on the world stage.

Cape Town fans are getting into the Sevens World Cup spirit as a host city the mother city is second to none, and for one of the voices of world rugby, Dallen Stanford, a former USA sevens player and current commentator, it’s a homecoming.

This World Cup will be bittersweet for many on the Sevens circuit. The departure of Neil Powell has been felt by all connected to this close-knit sevens community

A lot of pressure rests on the shoulders of the host nation but an interesting dynamic in Sevens occurs when teams that play each other often need to think outside the box in the big tournaments.

The first two days may well prove to be tedious, with a slow build-up but when the tournament does get going, the action should be unrelenting.