Ticket sales for the soccer World Cup are approaching the 3 million mark ahead of the tournament kicking off in Qatar on November 20, FIFA’s president Gianni Infantino and event organisers said on Monday.

The top three purchasing countries of the 2.89 million tickets sold to date are Qatar, the United States, and Saudi Arabia, World Cup Chief Operating Officer Colin Smith told a news conference in Doha.

Infantino, addressing the conference in a recorded video, says 240,000 hospitality packages had been sold for the month-long tournament, the first to be held in a Middle Eastern country.

