The United States defeated long-time adversary Iran in a FIFA World Cup match in Qatar. Protests in Iran and political tensions between the two countries overshadowed the game.

But there was no tension to be seen as soccer fans flocked to Los Angeles, the city with the largest Iranian population outside of Iran.

Christian Pulisic bundled the ball home as the United States stormed into the World Cup last 16 in a Group B match shrouded by decades of enmity between the two nations. Pulisic’s 38th-minute goal proved enough for the Americans to advance at the expense of their rivals amid political tension between the two countries. But in a bar in downtown Los Angeles, there was no tension to be seen.

Soccer fans turned out in their numbers to support their national teams alongside one another. Iran fans Arya Zarifi and Shayan Eftekfari say it’s exciting but they felt sad that their team lost.

Qatar beefed up security at Iran’s matches and banned some items deemed inflammatory, like Iran’s pre-revolution flag.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford has dedicated his World Cup double against Wales to a friend who died from cancer just a couple of days ago.

After scoring a stunning free kick in the 50th minute to propel England to a 3-0 win over neighbours Wales, Rashford dropped to his knees and pointed to the sky as he used his goal celebration to pay tribute. The striker says he’s pleased to have scored.

Rashford says, “I lost one of my friends a couple of days ago. He’s had quite a long battle with cancer so I’m pleased that I managed to score for him. He’s always been a big supporter of mine and he’s a great person that I’m pleased to have come into my life really.”

Rashford is now the tournament’s joint top scorer with three goals alongside France’s Kylian Mbappe, Ecuador captain Enner Valencia and the Netherlands’ Cody Gakpo.

