Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

World Cup final tickets soar above $7 500

  • Venue for the 2026 World Cup final
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Reuters
Tickets for the 2026 World Cup final continue to rise leading up to Sunday’s match between Argentina and Spain at New York New Jersey Stadium.

After the get-in price dropped as low as $6 636 on Monday, the three-day average rebounded to $7 612 by Friday morning, according to ticket-tracking service TicketData.com. The three-day average is now up 10%.

By comparison, the get-in price for Argentina’s semifinal victory over England settled at $3 177 by kickoff, while France’s win over Spain commanded less than half that at $1 315.

The get-in price for Saturday’s third-place match between France and England in Miami is $653, having plummeted 61% over the past three days.

Sunday’s final will kick off at 3 pm ET in East Rutherford, NJ, between a pair of global powerhouses. It will conclude the largest World Cup in history, with the White House confirming that President Donald Trump will attend.

The get-in price for tickets to the final peaked at $13 650 back in October before dipping as low as $6 336 a month later. They had risen back to above $8 000 when the tournament began on June 11 and the get-in price reached $12 129 on June 23 before declining again.

Through 102 matches across 16 cities, the median get-in price has been $916.

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News