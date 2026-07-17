World Cup final tickets soar above $7 500

After the get-in price dropped as low as $6 636 on Monday, the three-day average rebounded to $7 612 by Friday morning, according to ticket-tracking service TicketData.com. The three-day average is now up 10%.

By comparison, the get-in price for Argentina’s semifinal victory over England settled at $3 177 by kickoff, while France’s win over Spain commanded less than half that at $1 315.

The get-in price for Saturday’s third-place match between France and England in Miami is $653, having plummeted 61% over the past three days.

Sunday’s final will kick off at 3 pm ET in East Rutherford, NJ, between a pair of global powerhouses. It will conclude the largest World Cup in history, with the White House confirming that President Donald Trump will attend.

The get-in price for tickets to the final peaked at $13 650 back in October before dipping as low as $6 336 a month later. They had risen back to above $8 000 when the tournament began on June 11 and the get-in price reached $12 129 on June 23 before declining again.

Through 102 matches across 16 cities, the median get-in price has been $916.