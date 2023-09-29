The knockout stage of the 2023 Rugby World Cup will begin on October 14. The following is a look at the teams who have qualified for the quarter-finals, schedule and betting odds:

POOL C

Wales qualified for the quarter-finals with a win over Australia on September 24. Wales were the first team from Pool C to qualify after victories over Fiji, Portugal and Australia. They will play for first place against Georgia on Oct. 7 in their last pool-stage match.

In the quarter-finals Wales will face either the winner or the runner-up of Pool D, which includes England, Samoa, Japan, and Argentina.

Group performance:

Wales 32-26 Fiji

Wales 28-8 Portugal

Wales 40-6 Australia

Wales – Georgia Oct. 7

William Hill odds to win tournament 20/1

POOL D

England made it to the quarter-finals with wins over Argentina, Japan and Chile and Japan’s 28-22 victory over Samoa on Sept. 28 guaranteed England top spot in Pool D.

In their last group match, they will play Samoa on October 7.

In the knockout stage they will face the runners-up of Pool C, which includes Wales, Fiji, Australia, Georgia and Portugal.

England won the Rugby World Cup once in 2003 and lost the final three times in 1991, 2007 and 2019.

Pool performance:

England 27-10 Argentina

England 34-12 Japan

England 71-0 Chile

England – Samoa October 7. William Hill odds to win tournament: 10/1.

HOW ARE SCORES CALCULATED?

* Match win: 4 points

* Draw: 2 points

* Win scoring at least 4 tries: 1 bonus point

* Loss by less than 7 points: 1 bonus point