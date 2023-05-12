The nursing profession has taken centre stage on Friday as the world commemorates International Nurses Day.

The day is commemorated on the birthday of Florence Nightingale who is the founder of modern day nursing.

This year’s theme is , “Our Nurses, Our Future”.

Various celebrations are set to take place in Cape Town including the provincial Health Minister’s visit to the Western Cape College of Nursing to pay homage to future nurses.

The Member of the Mayoral Committee for Community Services and Health, Patricia van der Ross says, “In every facet of healthcare, these frontline workers share their expertise, provide education, promote healthy practices, and help patients heal. With their guidance, families can find the appropriate referrals for other services, leading to a healthier and whole community.”