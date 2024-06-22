World Cup Champions Springboks beat Wales 41-13

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Reigning Rugby World Cup champions, the Springboks, have started their international season with a victory over Wales at Twickenham in London.

In their first appearance since they lifted the Webb Ellis Cup in Paris in October last year, the Boks scored four tries and a penalty try to the one try from Wales for a 41-13 victory.

They led 14-13 at half-time. It was a typical opening test match of a season with moments of brilliance but overshadowed by silly mistakes and indecisiveness.

The match was, however, just what coach Rassie Erasmus needed to take stock ahead of the two-match series against the second ranked side in the world, Ireland, in South Africa, next month.

Jesse Kriel, Makazole Mapimpi, Bongi Mbonambi and Edwill van der Merwe all got tries for the Boks.