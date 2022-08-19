Scores of workers employed to manage old asbestos mines at Mathabatha village, outside Lebowakgomo, in Limpopo, say they are subjected to a hazardous working environment.

They say they do not have the necessary protective gear. The workers are employed under Lafata Engineering which is contracted to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

Lafata Engineering could not be reached for comment.

The representative of the workers, Bokamoso Molokoane says they don’t have enough disposable masks and protective clothes.

“There’s no safety here. We work without proper PPE for asbestos work and there are no showers here. We go home with these overalls contaminated with asbestos, which is dangerous because our children and families get exposed to asbestos.”

Meanwhile, mining expert Foster Maloka says managing asbestos sites is mandatory for the government to prevent potential health and environmental risks.

“It is very important to close and rehabilitate all these asbestos shafts around the area for the reason and for the sake of the health of people living around there. It is also mandatory by the laws of this country that these sites be closed.”