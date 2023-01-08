Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) president Zingiswa Losi says workers are tired of waiting for better pay and improved working conditions.

She says the African National Congress (ANC)-led government should deliver on the promises it has made to the country’s workers.

Losi was delivering Cosatu’s message of support to the ANC at the party’s anniversary celebrations.

‘ANC to renew itself’

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the South African Communist Party (SACP), Solly Mapaila says the ANC needs to work hard riding itself of corruption.

Delivering the Communist party’s message of support to the ANC Mapaila says for the ANC to regain the public trust it needs to renew itself.

“The renewal of the movement President cannot take shape without the renewal of the economy. The ANC should untangle itself from the neoliberal economic tragedy and make itself free of the control of police measures of the IMF, the World Bank and the OEC countries.”

Livestream: President Ramaphosa delivers ANC’s January 8th Statement: