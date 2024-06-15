Woods exits US Open, says it ‘may or may not be’ his last

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The former world number one has kept a limited competition schedule after a horrific 2021 car crash and was non-committal about whether he would tee it up in his national open again after missing the cut at last month’s PGA Championship as well.

“I thought I played well enough to be up there in contention. It just didn’t work out,” said Woods, who accepted a special exemption to compete this week.

“As far as my last Open Championship or US Open Championship, I don’t know what that is. It may or may not be.”

The American was one of several notable names sent packing on Friday, as a brutal Pinehurst course exacted its toll.

Phil Mickelson’s (76) latest campaign for a career grand slam never had a chance as he finished near the bottom of the leaderboard at 15-over par.