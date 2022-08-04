This year, South Africa will celebrate Women’s Month under the theme:, “Women’s Socio-Economic Rights and Empowerment: Building Back Better for Women’s Resilience!”

Every August, South Africa marks Women’s Month as a tribute to the more than 20 000 women that marched to the Union Buildings on 09 August 1956 in protest against Pass Laws.

The official National Women’s Day programme is expected to take place at Richmond in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday, 09 August 2022.

This year marks 66 years since that historic event when thousands of South Africa women, ranging from all backgrounds and cultures, staged a march led by Rahima Moosa, Lilian Ngoyi, Helen Joseph and Sophia Williams on the Union Buildings in Pretoria, to protest against the abusive pass laws.

2019 celebrations

In 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country that caused National Day celebrations to be mostly virtual due to lockdown restrictions, Gauteng celebrated and honoured women at the Union Buildings on the 63rd anniversary of the historic women’s march.

The event started with a 2.3km walk from the Women’s Living Monument at Lillian Ngoyi Square in Pretoria, led by Premier David Makhura and women to the Union Buildings.

The event was held under the theme, “25 Years of Democracy: Growing South Africa Together for Women’s Emancipation”.

A look back at 2019 celebrations:

2020 and 2021 celebrations were held virtually: