Prize money for the 2023 Women’s World Cup will be $150 million, 10 times what it was in 2015 and three times the amount of 2019, FIFA president Gianni Infantino announced in his closing remarks to the 73rd FIFA Congress on Thursday.

The figure, however, is still considerably lower than the $440 million total prize money awarded at the men’s World Cup in Qatar last year.

“For the first time ever, I (plan to) dedicate a specific portion of this payment, which mainly has to go to football development, but a specific portion of that should go of course to the players,” Infantino said, in announcing Step Two of his three-step plan.

Step One, Infantino said, will be equal conditions and services for all men and women playing at a World Cup.

“This will be a reality already for the Cup in 2023, same conditions as for the World Cup ’22 will be for the players and coaching staff in the Women’s World Cup in ’23.”

Step Three, he said, would be the most complicated and would include a dedicated marketing strategy for the women’s game.

“Our mission will be able to have equality in payments for 2026 men’s and 2027 women’s World Cups.”