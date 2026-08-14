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Women’s inclusion critical ahead of LGE 2026 : DDP

FILE | Electoral Commission (IEC) banner at a polling station.
  • FILE | Electoral Commission (IEC) banner at a polling station.
  • Image Credits :
  • Bongisipho Magcaba
Sthembile Shabalala

Democracy Development Programme (DDP) says women must be included in political activities that lead to the Local Government Elections.

The civil society organisation, which works to deepen democracy and promote good governance, held a women’s conference in Durban on Thursday.

This comes as South Africans prepare to go to the polls and cast their votes in the Local Government election on November 4.

The organisation’s Development Officer Mbalenhle Mkhize says women must be given powers to make meaningful changes.

Mkhize says, “We are just here to encourage all women from all political parties because we have invited a multiple political parties to come to the front and speak on how we can transform local government, how do we transform representation of women to ensure that we move in terms of numbers, but in terms of transformation what key decisions can we take as women in that space to ensure that in GBV (Gender-Based Violence) in anything that affects women and the community is dealt with.”

RELATED VIDEO | Women’s political representation under scrutiny:

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