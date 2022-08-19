The South African women’s rugby team has completed a 2-0 series whitewash with a convincing 37-14 victory over Spain in the second test in Potchefstroom.

The Springbok women, who are ranked 12th, also beat the 11th-ranked team in Johannesburg last weekend.

The team is preparing for the World Cup which will kick off in New Zealand in October and November.

The Boks opened their account with a try from Roseline Botes following a powerful maul in the ninth minute.

Spain bounced back when they scored a penalty try in the 18th minute

The home team was one woman down when Catha Jacobs was sin-binned for an infringement a minute later.

The Europeans capitalised on the one-woman advantage with a brilliant try courtesy of Alba Cappel moments later. And Ines Bueso made no mistake with the conversion to make it 14-5 to Spain in the 22nd minute.

Winger Nomawethu Mabenge reduced the deficit with a brilliant try in the 37th minute to make it 14-10 at halftime.

The Boks were back in the lead soon after the break with a try from Sinazo Mcatshulwa. And Zenay Jordaan added two more points with the conversion to make it 17-14 in favour of the home team.

The Boks were now in the driving seat and Nadine Roos was the next to score. Libbie Janse van Rensburg added two more points on the board with the conversion to make it 24-14.

The Boks had another disciplinary incident when Mabenge became the second Boks player to be sin-binned in the 58th minute.

But Van Rensburg was again in the thick of things with a drop goal in the 65th minute to give her team a 27-14 lead.

The home team was all over the visitors with yet another try from Lusanda Dumke four minutes later.

And Van Rensburg did not disappoint with yet another conversion to give the home side a 20-point lead ten minutes from time.

The flyhalf put the final nail in the coffin of Spain with a penalty right at the death to secure a victory and seal the series.

The Bok also beat higher-ranked Japan three weeks ago which will go a long way in building confidence in the team prior to the world cup. They open their campaign against France. -Reporting by SABC News Vincent Sitsula