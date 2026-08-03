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Women lead voter registration activity: IEC

  • Women accounted for the majority of voter registration activity during the final registration weekend, with the IEC recording 1.7 million registration transactions.
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  • Facebook: Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC)
Natasha Phiri

The number of females who registered to vote was once again higher compared males during the voter registration, this weekend. This was revealed by the Electoral Commission at a briefing at its headquarters in Centurion today.

The IEC recorded 1.7 million voter registration transactions on the 1st and 2nd of August, majority of them being female.

“The total registration activity for the final registration weekend shows that female voters account for 1,005,790, representing 56% of total activity, while male voters account for 788,261, or 44% of total activity,” says the commission’s Chief Electoral Officer, Sy Mamabolo.

Mamabolo says that this is consistent with the well-established trend of there being more females than males on the voters’ roll.

“Of the 291,806 new registrations, 50% are female,” adds Mamabolo.

Earlier on Monday, the IEC said the IEC said the final voter registration weekend was a success, with strong logistical and operational performance across the country.

Mamabolo, said citizens can still register or update their details online and at local IEC offices until midnight on the day the election date is officially proclaimed.

RELATED VIDEO | LGE 2026 | IEC to brief media on final voter registration weekend

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