Women in Science Awards seek to inspire young female researchers

The Department of Science, Technology and Innovation says the South African Women in Science Awards aim to increase the visibility of female researchers and inspire young women to pursue careers in science.

The awards are being held in Johannesburg Thursday night.

The department’s deputy director Dr Maphuti Madiga says funding and mentorship remain key barriers to women advancing in the sector.

She says this year’s awards also introduce a new public engagement with science category aimed at making scientific research more accessible to the public.

“Traditionally we have three categories. We recognise master’s and doctoral students and natural and engineering science category. We also have the humanities and social sciences. So, this year we added public engagement with science because we believe that it’s important for the public to know about science in the layman’s term.”

Meanwhile, the department’s Minister Blade Nzimande says South Africa’s development depends on placing women at the center of science, technology and innovation.

Nzimande says government is strengthening support for women through scholarships, bursaries and programmes aimed at advancing them in the sector.

He says women have historically been left behind in science and need greater opportunities to participate and take up leadership roles.

“We are able to also get knowledge from outside and bring it into our country, but also strengthen these women to be innovators themselves, which is another very important metal of that. Much as we need PhD, masters, PhD research and other forms of research, but increasingly we want research that’s going to lead to innovation and the production of new products and the building of new industries.”

Celebrating women advancing science and innovation:

-Report by Culvin Mabasa