Women For Change raises concern over Kempton Park killings

Advocacy group Women For Change says the ongoing killings of women, despite GBVF being classified as a national disaster, is a serious cause for concern.

The remarks follow the discovery of the bodies of five women in the Kempton Park and Olifantsfontein area since last month.

Earlier, police confirmed that one of the bodies was that of a runner who was reported missing last week.

Elizabeth Moselakgomo had gone for a jog and never returned home.

WATCH | SABC News reporter Calvin Dludla is at the mortuary where the family of missing runner Elizabeth “Tsotso” Moselakgomo is expected to identify the body of a woman found murdered in Kempton Park over the weekend. Stay tuned to SABC News for live updates . pic.twitter.com/GRHAMlhfGH — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 14, 2026

Merlize Jogiat an operation manager at Women for Change says, “We have conferences that we throw millions at to talk about gender-based violence and femicide. But every single woman on the ground is not feeling the difference. And we need to start talking implementation. We don’t ever see any of these conversations translating to women lived experiences every day. Women every day are still trying to open up cases in the police station that are being sent back home to go back to deal with their perpetrators. And this constant talking, speeches, spending money at conferences to talk about the problem is not actually dealing with the problem and we need to get to a stage where we’re cutting out the conversation and actually creating more action.”

Video | Family of missing Kempton Park runner identify her body