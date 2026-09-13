Women can’t continue to fear going out in public: Lesufi

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says women cannot continue to live in fear of going out in public.

Lesufi called on the public to report any information that could assist police with a police investigation in Kempton Park where the bodies of four women have been discovered in a space of two months.

The latest body was found on Saturday evening.

Lesufi says the safety of women must remain a priority as police work to establish what happened to the victims and get them justice.

Police say the women were found half-naked, with visible bruising, and in locations within the same vicinity.

While SAPS has not confirmed that the deaths are linked to a serial killer, investigators say the similarities are concerning enough to warrant a dedicated multidisciplinary task team.

SA Police Service Spokesperson Athlenda Mathe is warning women to exercise extreme caution.

Mathe says: “Women in and around Kempton Park are urged not to walk or run alone, particularly in isolated areas. They should avoid secluded spaces, remain vigilant and, where possible, travel or exercise in groups. The safety of women remains a priority for SAPS, and the police will not wait for further incidents before taking decisive action.”

[SENSTIVE CONTENT] SAPS investigates discovery of four women’s bodies in Kempton Park: