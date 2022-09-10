The Women’s Legal Centre (WLC) was hailed as victorious a recent Equality Court ruling ordering the City of Cape Town to amend its housing allocation policy.

The Centre represented a Cape Town woman who could not access a subsidy as the City’s policy stipulates that the applicant be a married male or a single woman who’s a breadwinner or has dependents residing with her.

Director of the WLC, Seeham Sammai, says they successfully argued in court that the policy discriminated against women.

“There’s a range of women that are now being acknowledged, which are those maybe who were married in terms of Muslim Rights, who were married in terms of religious practice- those women that were seen as not bread winners, and those women are now recognized, and with that comes the responsibility of the City that their rights are realized, and that the property gets transferred to their names also. Which means there’s a broader women empowerment within relationships.” says Sammai.