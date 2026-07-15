Woman who died at Beitbridge not part of repatriation: Home Affairs

The Home Affairs Department says a Zimbabwean woman who passed away on Tuesday after she collapsed at the Beitbridge Border Post in Limpopo was not part of those who were being repatriated.

The department’s Chief Director Albert Matsaung says the woman had travelled from Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal on a bus that was not part of the official repatriation process.

Matsaung was speaking at the Musina Temporary Repatriation Centre where the processing of undocumented immigrants is continuing.

“I must confirm that, that bus is not a bus that is linked to the repatriation centre. Remember there are buses that continue to commute to Zimbabwe, there are buses that continue to commute to several countries where ordinarily those buses are transporting some of the people that are moving from all the provinces. Information that we have received is that this person was of the people that were moved from Pietermaritzburg.”

Matsaung says that her relatives were in the bus with her.

VIDEO | More than 700 000 undocumented immigrants have been processed at the Musina Temporary Repatriation Centre:

-Avhapfani Munyai