Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Woman who died at Beitbridge not part of repatriation: Home Affairs

Immigrants queue as they are documented at the Musina Repartriation Centre.
  • Immigrants queue as they are documented at the Musina Repartriation Centre.
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @TheBMA_SA
SABC

The Home Affairs Department says a Zimbabwean woman who passed away on Tuesday after she collapsed at the Beitbridge Border Post in Limpopo was not part of those who were being repatriated.

The department’s Chief Director Albert Matsaung says the woman had travelled from Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal on a bus that was not part of the official repatriation process.

Matsaung was speaking at the Musina Temporary Repatriation Centre where the processing of undocumented immigrants is continuing.

“I must confirm that, that bus is not a bus that is linked to the repatriation centre. Remember there are buses that continue to commute to Zimbabwe, there are buses that continue to commute to several countries where ordinarily those buses are transporting some of the people that are moving from all the provinces. Information that we have received is that this person was of the people that were moved from Pietermaritzburg.”

Matsaung says that her relatives were in the bus with her.

VIDEO | More than 700 000 undocumented immigrants have been processed at the Musina Temporary Repatriation Centre:

-Avhapfani Munyai 

 

 

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News