A woman has died after being pelted with stones allegedly by her ex-boyfriend in Dzingidzingi village near Giyani in Limpopo.

Police Spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says the deceased was walking from a tavern with her friend when they came across the suspect.

The suspect then started pelting the woman with stones as the friend rushed to seek help from the nearby households.

Ledwaba says the woman was taken to hospital where she died.

“The victim and her friend were from a tavern when they met her ex-boyfriend who started attacking her with stones. She was rushed to hospital where she later succumbed to injuries on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Nokuthula Sithole from Dzingidzinga village.”

Police have appealed to Ceaserman Dalla Chauke to avail himself to the nearest police station as they believe that he can assist in the investigation.