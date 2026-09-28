Woman shot dead in a suspected robbery in Thembisa

A 23-year-old woman has been shot dead following a suspected robbery on Monday morning in Thembisa, east of Johannesburg.

The woman was reportedly on her way to work just before 6am when the incident occurred. The deceased has been identified; however, her family is yet to be formally notified.

Preliminary investigations have not established any link between this incident and the recent cases of bodies of women found in and around the Ekurhuleni Metro.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brenda Muridili says, “Gauteng police are investigating a case of murder and robbery following the shooting of a 23-year-old woman in Temong, Mapungubwe Street, Thembisa, this morning while on her way to work. Her belongings were taken. Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact their local police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”