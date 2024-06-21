Woman posing as a doctor to appear at Tembisa Magistrate’s Court

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A woman posing as a medical doctor is expected to appear before the Tembisa Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

The woman was arrested at Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital on Tuesday for impersonating a healthcare professional.

Gauteng Health Department Spokesperson Motalatale Modiba says an investigation is under way.

“From the preliminary information that we are gathering, this is probably an isolated incident and it looks like she would have gained entry during the visiting hours. But usually after the visiting hours, there’s a call to get everyone out in terms of who’s not supposed to be at the wards and so forth.

“So those are some of the things that the facility is looking at. Obviously, they have to interview the staff that was working there,” he adds.

PODCAST: Interview with Motalatale Modiba: