Woman posing as a doctor arrested at Tembisa hospital

The Gauteng Department of Health has handed over a woman to police who was allegedly posing as a doctor at the Tembisa Tertiary Hospital, east of Johannesburg.

Both police and health authorities are investigating how the woman gained access to the hospital.

The female suspect is expected to appear in court soon.

Gauteng Health Department’s spokesperson Motalatale Modiba says that unqualified individuals posing as medical professionals put innocent lives at risk. “It is a criminal offense for any person to impersonate health care professionals and to practice whilst not registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa. We have called on our employees and the public to be vigilant against imposters who seek to undermine the work of health care professionals.”

